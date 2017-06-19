Court orders new sentencing for former Deputy T.J. Smith
A new federal judge will be handling the second re-sentencing of a former Putnam County sheriff's deputy and Greencastle city councilman convicted of police brutality for battering two handcuffed suspects. A panel of three judges for the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals released its ruling today that Terry Joe Smith, 40, must be resentenced due the "light sentence" imposed a second time in the Terre Haute District of federal court by U.S. District Judge William T. Lawrence.
Read more at Tribune-Star.
