County working on lowering flood insurance costs
A Vigo County official is seeking a renewed focus on getting the county recertified into a higher level of a national rating system in hopes of lowering costs for county residents required to have flood insurance. "For the past few years, our office has failed in one main area," said Jared Bayler, executive director of the Vigo County Area Planning Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New possible jail location
|30 min
|Nope25
|35
|Home wreckers
|31 min
|the dean
|8
|Lori Smith
|48 min
|Pete Tanoos
|28
|Any opinions on Thompson Properties?
|1 hr
|Curious
|2
|pence lawyers up!
|2 hr
|THEUS
|1
|johnny n
|2 hr
|SGT
|8
|Does anybody know Donnie Hammered
|3 hr
|Watcher
|8
|Sycamore Club resident drunk
|4 hr
|Roy
|76
|Who was shot on N 24th st
|5 hr
|feeling stomper
|27
|body in north terre haute (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|Scotty
|49
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Winter
|2,053
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC