County working on lowering flood insu...

County working on lowering flood insurance costs

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A Vigo County official is seeking a renewed focus on getting the county recertified into a higher level of a national rating system in hopes of lowering costs for county residents required to have flood insurance. "For the past few years, our office has failed in one main area," said Jared Bayler, executive director of the Vigo County Area Planning Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New possible jail location 30 min Nope25 35
Home wreckers 31 min the dean 8
Lori Smith 48 min Pete Tanoos 28
Any opinions on Thompson Properties? 1 hr Curious 2
pence lawyers up! 2 hr THEUS 1
johnny n 2 hr SGT 8
Does anybody know​ Donnie Hammered 3 hr Watcher 8
Sycamore Club resident drunk 4 hr Roy 76
Who was shot on N 24th st 5 hr feeling stomper 27
body in north terre haute (Jun '16) 7 hr Scotty 49
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 8 hr Winter 2,053
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC