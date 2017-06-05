Clinton man dead after 2-vehicle accident in Vermillion County
Donald L. Gossett, 66, of Dana was northbound in a 1995 Ford F-150 pick-up truck on Rangeline Road, near CR 1375 South, when a 2002 John Deere riding lawn mower operated by Max L. Foltz, 85, of Clinton entered the roadway in front of him at 9:14 a.m. Gossett attempted to stop, but was unable to avoid colliding with the mower. Foltz was transported by Vermillion County EMS to the Terre Haute Regional Hospital Level II Trauma Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
