Clay County couple arrested on fraud,...

Clay County couple arrested on fraud, theft, exploitation charges

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Police said both face the same six counts: fraud on a financial institution, a Class C felony; fraud on a financial institution, a Level 5 felony; theft, a Class D felony; theft, a Class A misdemeanor; exploitation of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and exploitation of an endangered adult, a Class D felony. The Class D felony violations were prior to the 2014 changing of the felony statutes to the current levels of felonies, according to a news release from Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Muslims Are A Tragedy To Humanity! 32 min Justwow 4
New possible jail location 37 min PRISON NEIGHBOR 50
Hulman Center renovations? 1 hr Bitch 13
News James Comey fired as FBI director 3 hr huntcoyotes 3,882
News Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with c... 3 hr Fast Lane 26
News UPDATED: Vigo County official accused of living... 3 hr Dan 9
reba rose ogburn 4 hr Eyeeye 17
Home wreckers 6 hr mutany from behind 40
David Fuson Lipstick 8 hr James 32
Jeff Lorick 14 hr William Dale Math... 6
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at June 23 at 11:38AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,245 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC