City Looks At Offers To Run Golf CoursesFriday, June 16Terre Haute,...

The city of Terre Haute has received a total of four proposals from private contractors to operate Rea Park and Hulman Links municipal golf courses.
#1 14 hrs ago
Mayor Duke is determined to make these golf courses pay for themselves or close them!
#2 9 hrs ago
What you (the reader of this thread) isn't aware of is that the above shmuck typed that all up with 1 hand while waiving a pompom around in the other...
United States
#3 6 hrs ago
That's true. I am the defender of Duke!
