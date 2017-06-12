There are on the Tribune-Star story from 16 hrs ago, titled City, county reach deal on 911 dispatch costs. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

An agreement between Vigo County and the city of Terre Haute for payment of 911 dispatch services has been finalized. The city's Board of Public Works and Safety Monday unanimously voted to approve a two-year contract which calls for the city to pay $400,000 annually to the county for 911 dispatch.

