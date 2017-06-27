Chicks aplenty: DNR says Indiana peregrine falcons thriving
Wildlife officials say Indiana's peregrine falcon populations are thriving more than a quarter-century after the raptors were introduced to the state. The state Department of Natural Resources says its crews banded 40 peregrine chicks this spring at nine sites around Indiana.
