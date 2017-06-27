Chicks aplenty: DNR says Indiana pere...

Chicks aplenty: DNR says Indiana peregrine falcons thriving

Wildlife officials say Indiana's peregrine falcon populations are thriving more than a quarter-century after the raptors were introduced to the state. The state Department of Natural Resources says its crews banded 40 peregrine chicks this spring at nine sites around Indiana.

Terre Haute, IN

