Chicago mayor says city to continue c...

Chicago mayor says city to continue cuts in carbon emissions

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris Accord is a poor attempt to pit environmental protection and economic growth against each other. Emanuel says that is a false choice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 9 min She has the CHITS 3,378
Brandy Cronkhite on a Sat evening. 50 min Lonely 15
Misty Connett 54 min Wonderwho 1
Known prostitutes in town?? 1 hr TeePee playa 20
Crystal eva joann Daugherty 2 hr MrEd 27
Terre Haute's worst fathers...annnd go! 2 hr Jack 34
Jana Nasser 2 hr Shaniqua 10
Dirk Joy admitted to the hospital with a beer b... 3 hr Ruth 13
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 13 hr Public Education 2,030
Terrible Tribune-Star reporting 16 hr chiller 7
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,587 • Total comments across all topics: 281,473,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC