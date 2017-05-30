Chicago mayor says city to continue cuts in carbon emissions
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris Accord is a poor attempt to pit environmental protection and economic growth against each other. Emanuel says that is a false choice.
