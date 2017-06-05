Casey woman injured in two-vehicle crash

19 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A Casey, Illinois, woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident just before 11 a.m. today on Illinois 49 at Clark County, Illinois, Road 1700 North. Illinois State Police said a semi driven by Frank M. Hoppe, 44, of Louisville, Kentucky, was traveling east and failed to yield when entering the intersection.

