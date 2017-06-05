Casey woman injured in two-vehicle crash
A Casey, Illinois, woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident just before 11 a.m. today on Illinois 49 at Clark County, Illinois, Road 1700 North. Illinois State Police said a semi driven by Frank M. Hoppe, 44, of Louisville, Kentucky, was traveling east and failed to yield when entering the intersection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sycamore Club resident drunk
|4 min
|Lori
|48
|Diane Orpurt
|38 min
|Iwish123
|6
|Mayor Duke's Contributions to Terre Haute
|44 min
|Duke defender
|38
|Sucked off by a 6th grader... the teeth made it...
|49 min
|Oldest Joke Troll
|5
|I saw a piece of nature today
|51 min
|snarky anarchy
|2
|whats really up w goodwill stores (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|Moochers
|37
|John Deere dealership
|1 hr
|Bill
|6
|Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident
|4 hr
|USMC 0331
|48
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Anna Maria Islander
|2,043
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC