Camp Navigate exceeds expectations
Those wanting to enroll a child, either part-time or full-time for the summer, stop by Devaney Elementary School at 1011 Brown St., Terre Haute, on Monday or call Eleanor Ramseier at 812-201-4862 for more information. Camp Navigate is a summer camp for children pre-K to 8th grade that focuses on developing employability/soft skills, promoting healthy habits and creating servant leaders as it incorporate S.T.E.A.M. activities.
