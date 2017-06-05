Bronze bust of former Woods president unveiled

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Gail McKenna, alumna of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, joins a prayer for the new Jeanne Knoerle bust on Tuesday in the Jeanne Knoerle Sports and Recreation Center on the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College campus. McKenna's husband, Jerry McKenna, sculpted the piece for the college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.