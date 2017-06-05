Bridge work will close stretch of Indiana 236
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced on Friday that a bridge deck overlay project will close Indiana 236 just west of the Indiana 59 junction in Parke County on or after Monday. The contractor will be overlaying the bridge deck over Little Raccoon Creek.
