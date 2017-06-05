Brazil woman dies following weekend car crash
Rhonda Payne, 41, was driving on Kyle Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday when her car veered off the road and struck a tree, according to a news release from the Vigo County Sheriff's Department. Payne was taken to Union Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|3 min
|Jaimie
|3,726
|heard tanoos retired today?
|7 min
|shocking
|1
|City Council crying (again)
|10 min
|Duke defender
|7
|Keep It Up
|13 min
|Why Not
|11
|Read this book
|1 hr
|Soul Sisters
|3
|Missy katopodis
|1 hr
|Guess Who
|2
|I saw a piece of nature today
|1 hr
|Ruth Marie
|17
|Why Tri-Star publisher fired
|2 hr
|Lori
|7
|Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident
|4 hr
|anon
|52
|Sycamore Club resident drunk
|5 hr
|xxx
|55
|
|Sergeant Mike McGuire of the Terre Haute Police...
|8 hr
|Concerned citizen
|5
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|Observer
|2,045
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC