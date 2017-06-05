Brazil woman dies following weekend c...

Brazil woman dies following weekend car crash

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Rhonda Payne, 41, was driving on Kyle Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday when her car veered off the road and struck a tree, according to a news release from the Vigo County Sheriff's Department. Payne was taken to Union Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 3 min Jaimie 3,726
heard tanoos retired today? 7 min shocking 1
City Council crying (again) 10 min Duke defender 7
Keep It Up 13 min Why Not 11
Read this book 1 hr Soul Sisters 3
Missy katopodis 1 hr Guess Who 2
I saw a piece of nature today 1 hr Ruth Marie 17
Why Tri-Star publisher fired 2 hr Lori 7
News Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident 4 hr anon 52
Sycamore Club resident drunk 5 hr xxx 55
Sergeant Mike McGuire of the Terre Haute Police... 8 hr Concerned citizen 5
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 23 hr Observer 2,045
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Vigo County was issued at June 10 at 6:35PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,116 • Total comments across all topics: 281,702,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC