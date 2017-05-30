Black Caucus to host Terre Haute town...

Black Caucus to host Terre Haute town hall June 24

There are 2 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 12 hrs ago, titled Black Caucus to host Terre Haute town hall June 24. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus will conduct a series of town hall meetings across the state this summer to give Hoosiers a chance to provide feedback on the 2017 legislative session and offer their priorities for the 2018 session, which starts in January. The town hall in Terre Haute will from noon to 2 p.m. June 24 at the main branch of the Vigo County Public Library in Terre Haute.

Vern

Los Angeles, CA

#1 6 hrs ago
We're is the white Caucus!
Roosevelt

Terre Haute, IN

#2 2 hrs ago
fat chicks love the Black Caucus
Terre Haute, IN

