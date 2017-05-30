Black Caucus to host Terre Haute town hall June 24
There are 2 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 12 hrs ago, titled Black Caucus to host Terre Haute town hall June 24. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus will conduct a series of town hall meetings across the state this summer to give Hoosiers a chance to provide feedback on the 2017 legislative session and offer their priorities for the 2018 session, which starts in January. The town hall in Terre Haute will from noon to 2 p.m. June 24 at the main branch of the Vigo County Public Library in Terre Haute.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
We're is the white Caucus!
|
#2 2 hrs ago
fat chicks love the Black Caucus
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do you get a job as a Vigo County Jailer
|5 min
|Useless welfare bums
|14
|Brandy Cronkhite on a Sat evening.
|26 min
|evenhole
|3
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|49 min
|GFY
|3,346
|Foot job
|1 hr
|Bald girl
|5
|Best Lay in town?
|1 hr
|Franklin
|12
|Taylor Danielle
|1 hr
|Franklin
|5
|Needle dick cop that was knocking around his gi...
|1 hr
|Kim
|3
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Public Education
|2,030
|Tracy Smodilla
|3 hr
|Guideline
|2
|Terre Haute's worst fathers...annnd go!
|4 hr
|Seriously
|32
|
|Terrible Tribune-Star reporting
|4 hr
|chiller
|7
|TH drug houses
|12 hr
|Fill My Order Please
|15
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC