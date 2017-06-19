Authorities: Drugs played role in dea...

Authorities: Drugs played role in deaths of two found dead in Clinton

Indiana State Police and the Vermillion County Coroner's Office today announced they had completed their investigation into the deaths of two Clinton residents found dead May 19. The bodies of Jerry C. Foster, 71, and Joy A. Sanders, 58, were found late that morning at an apartment building at 528 S. Main. Authorities this afternoon said cause of death for Foster was pharmacological overdose, and cause of death for Sanders was pharmacological intoxication.

