Aug. 28 trial date remains set in child-neglect case

An Aug. 28 trial date remains set for the father of a disabled 5-year-old girl who doctors say died in January 2016 of starvation and lack of medical care. Brian Moseman, 33, appeared Tuesday morning in Vigo Superior Court 1, where Judge John Roach set another review hearing for Aug. 15 prior to the trail on neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

