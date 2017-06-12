Arson claims four vehicles in Terre Haute
Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeDestroyed: This burned-out vehicle was among a string of car fires that occurred early Monday morning on Terre Haute's north side and are believed to have been arson. Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeUnder investigation: Several cars were set on fire on Terre Haute's north side early Monday morning, which has launched an investigation into who set the fires and why.
|Who was shot on N 24th st
|50 min
|feeling stomper
|7
|body in north terre haute (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Linlin
|34
|THP Chief John Plasse's face
|2 hr
|Curious
|1
|heard tanoos retired today?
|2 hr
|boone dunbar
|9
|City Council crying (again)
|2 hr
|Duke defender
|13
|Village Quarter Apartments (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|Been there done that
|18
|I saw a piece of nature today
|4 hr
|news
|21
|Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident
|4 hr
|LOL
|54
|Sycamore Club resident drunk
|6 hr
|Tri-vigo
|58
|Sergeant Mike McGuire of the Terre Haute Police...
|20 hr
|Concerned citizen
|5
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Observer
|2,045
