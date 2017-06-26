80-plus jobs being cut at northern Indiana auto-parts plant
More than 80 workers will soon be laid off from a northern Indiana auto-parts factory for its second large round of job cuts in the past two years. Carter Fuel Systems says it plans to lay off 82 hourly workers and an undetermined number of salaried employees from its Logansport factory starting in late August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|53 min
|bad bob
|3,947
|When you touch your bhole after chopping up jal... (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Dr Poopinstein
|15
|Home alone
|1 hr
|Dr Poopinstein
|9
|The real truth why toilet paper sticks to a butt
|1 hr
|Wipe that dragon
|8
|easy girls in terre haute
|1 hr
|leslie
|2
|My stomach hurts
|1 hr
|bean tooter
|12
|PETER (haha) Tanoos
|1 hr
|geebus christ
|2
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Sun
|operation mongoo...
|2,059
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC