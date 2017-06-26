80-plus jobs being cut at northern In...

80-plus jobs being cut at northern Indiana auto-parts plant

Read more: Tribune-Star

More than 80 workers will soon be laid off from a northern Indiana auto-parts factory for its second large round of job cuts in the past two years. Carter Fuel Systems says it plans to lay off 82 hourly workers and an undetermined number of salaried employees from its Logansport factory starting in late August.

