50 homes, businesses in southern Indi...

50 homes, businesses in southern Indiana damaged by flooding

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 8 hrs ago, titled 50 homes, businesses in southern Indiana damaged by flooding. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Officials have identified about 50 homes and business hit by flash flooding in a southern Indiana community where damage costs could reach $10 million. Semitrailers and cars were swept into a downtown Salem riverbed when about six inches of rain quickly fell May 19. Salem community development Greg Fitzloff tells the News and Tribune that the Blue River rose by 14 feet and that some businesses lost all their inventory as up to seven feet of water entered some buildings.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
John

New York, NY

#1 4 hrs ago
Sad to here.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump is a bully 36 min Trump Despiser 26
John Deere dealership 45 min its your attitude 2
Sycamore Club resident drunk 51 min Hartman 44
News James Comey fired as FBI director 57 min huntcoyotes 3,638
Diane Orpurt 1 hr Party Barty 3
News THFD Called To Fight Large Weekend Wood FireMon... 1 hr Fireman Overkill 11
Julie Brown 1 hr Butterfly82 7
News Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident 1 hr Macho Man 44
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 8 hr Anna Maria Islander 2,043
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,700 • Total comments across all topics: 281,637,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC