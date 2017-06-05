50 homes, businesses in southern Indiana damaged by flooding
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 8 hrs ago, titled 50 homes, businesses in southern Indiana damaged by flooding. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Officials have identified about 50 homes and business hit by flash flooding in a southern Indiana community where damage costs could reach $10 million. Semitrailers and cars were swept into a downtown Salem riverbed when about six inches of rain quickly fell May 19. Salem community development Greg Fitzloff tells the News and Tribune that the Blue River rose by 14 feet and that some businesses lost all their inventory as up to seven feet of water entered some buildings.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Sad to here.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump is a bully
|36 min
|Trump Despiser
|26
|John Deere dealership
|45 min
|its your attitude
|2
|Sycamore Club resident drunk
|51 min
|Hartman
|44
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|57 min
|huntcoyotes
|3,638
|Diane Orpurt
|1 hr
|Party Barty
|3
|THFD Called To Fight Large Weekend Wood FireMon...
|1 hr
|Fireman Overkill
|11
|Julie Brown
|1 hr
|Butterfly82
|7
|Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident
|1 hr
|Macho Man
|44
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Anna Maria Islander
|2,043
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC