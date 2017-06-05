There are on the Tribune-Star story from 8 hrs ago, titled 50 homes, businesses in southern Indiana damaged by flooding. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Officials have identified about 50 homes and business hit by flash flooding in a southern Indiana community where damage costs could reach $10 million. Semitrailers and cars were swept into a downtown Salem riverbed when about six inches of rain quickly fell May 19. Salem community development Greg Fitzloff tells the News and Tribune that the Blue River rose by 14 feet and that some businesses lost all their inventory as up to seven feet of water entered some buildings.

