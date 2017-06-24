5 people rescued from gondola-style r...

5 people rescued from gondola-style ride at Indianapolis Zoo

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Three adults and two children had to be rescued after a gondola-style ride at the Indianapolis Zoo stopped working. Two cars on the Skyline became stuck Monday afternoon over the zoo's orangutan exhibit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When I take a dump on Grandma should I buy her ... (May '14) 44 min Dr Poopinstein 12
Samantha Myles 2 hr Lilly 2
DiH Advics 2nd shift 6 hr Takes it all 26
I love my mom so MUCH that I blast her on topix 7 hr I have a good mama 9
News Food stamp cuts would hit Wabash Valley hard 7 hr people are going ... 50
what do night crawlers eat? 8 hr Cravens 18
Home wreckers 8 hr Crystal Eva Daug... 40
big fat lazy men 8 hr Imahoe 43
News Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with c... 8 hr Itsashame 16
David Fuson Lipstick 9 hr Been there done that 28
New weather person at WTHI 11 hr Viewer 16
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,425 • Total comments across all topics: 281,911,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC