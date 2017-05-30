3 years prison, 3 years probation for...

3 years prison, 3 years probation for fatal DUI crash

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A rural Brazil man received a 6-year sentence in connection with the March 2016 death of a Terre Haute woman in an auto crash. Dylan Earl Thompson, 22, was ordered to serve 3 years in the Indiana Department and 3 years on formal probation in a sentencing hearing Wednesday in Clay Superior Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 7 min Vlad 3,313
Taylor danielle 42 min Santa 3
Miss Gibby 45 min Mickey Mouse 3
vixen at 6th ave 1 hr Rob 18
Mayor Duke on Paris 1 hr D-Day 2
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 1 hr D-Day 2,028
TH drug houses 1 hr Fill My Order Please 15
Terrible Tribune-Star reporting 8 hr Dan 6
Terre Haute's worst fathers...annnd go! 14 hr Useless welfare bums 30
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at June 01 at 11:39AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC