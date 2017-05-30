3 years prison, 3 years probation for fatal DUI crash
A rural Brazil man received a 6-year sentence in connection with the March 2016 death of a Terre Haute woman in an auto crash. Dylan Earl Thompson, 22, was ordered to serve 3 years in the Indiana Department and 3 years on formal probation in a sentencing hearing Wednesday in Clay Superior Court.
