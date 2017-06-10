10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, June 6: Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before Trump was elected, suggesting election-related hacking penetrated further into U.S. voting systems than previously known. Two days ahead of the British general election in which security matters are now front and center, questions have been raised over the government's ability to protect Britain following cuts to police numbers in recent years.

