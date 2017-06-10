10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, June 22. An AP investigation finds that Americans have interrogated some of the detainees - hundreds have disappeared in a hunt for al-Qaida militants - in possible violation of international law, which prohibits complicity in torture. Food exporters from nine nations and the EU pressure China to scale back plans for intensive inspections of imports they say will hamper access to its fast-growing market.

