10 Things to Know for Monday

In this Sunday, June 4, 2017, handout photo provided by Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester, singers Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform at the One Love Manchester tribute concert Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Manchester, north western England. One Love Manchester is raising money for those affected by the bombing at the end of Ariana Grande's concert on May 22, 2017, in Manchester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.