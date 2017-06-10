10 children suffer chemical burns at Indiana water park
Porter County Health Department administrator Keith Letta says the malfunction caused an apparent over-chlorination of the water at the Seven Peaks Water Park, leaving children with leg and arm rashes that turned into blisters. Tasha Tillman of Michigan City says her 14-year-old daughter was burned and her 6-year-old son complained of burning eyes Friday at the park.
