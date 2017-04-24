Work starting on 4,000-panel solar farm in Indiana
Work is about to start on installing 4,000 panels for a solar energy farm along Interstate 65 near Columbus, Indiana. The new farm covering about seven acres is among 10 being built by Hoosier Energy to produce power for 18 electrical cooperatives in southern and central Indiana and southeastern Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do the firemen spend all day on here making...
|34 min
|Stop
|1
|Fun fun fun
|1 hr
|Mr FunTimes
|3
|Who is lyman roberts? (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Amanda Bush
|85
|Roberts Construction has never been busier. (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|Amanda Bush
|39
|Tim Reed (May '13)
|1 hr
|Lying goof
|10
|Jodi Page
|1 hr
|Billy the kid
|1
|TH North Baseball
|2 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|36
|Terre Haute Dope Heads
|13 hr
|Mrs Alexander
|48
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC