West Terre Haute man arrested on rape charge
A West Terre Haute man has been arrested on charges of rape and criminal confinement following investigation of a May 9 incident. Detective Starla Neidigh of the Terre Haute Police Department stated in a probable cause affidavit that a Terre Haute woman said Holbert showed up at her residence and forced her to have sex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why did THN prom suck so bad
|3 min
|Dad
|8
|food stampes
|6 min
|dogman
|20
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|6 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|2,540
|James do you say "Eureka or Omega"?
|12 min
|Billy
|6
|Gold Diggers
|33 min
|Agreewithmyownopi...
|5
|Removed posts
|38 min
|Takenadvantageof
|2
|Baseball Coach Paul Barnes
|43 min
|mayhem parent
|18
|terry ray
|3 hr
|BoneyM
|10
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC