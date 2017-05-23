West Terre Haute man arrested on rape...

West Terre Haute man arrested on rape charge

Read more: Tribune-Star

A West Terre Haute man has been arrested on charges of rape and criminal confinement following investigation of a May 9 incident. Detective Starla Neidigh of the Terre Haute Police Department stated in a probable cause affidavit that a Terre Haute woman said Holbert showed up at her residence and forced her to have sex.

