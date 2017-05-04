Wenner reflects on Rolling Stone at 50

Fifty years after he launched an underground newspaper that changed music journalism and a great deal more, Jann S. Wenner finds Rolling Stone being showcased in a once-unthinkable forum: a museum. "At least it's a museum I own," Wenner said with a laugh during a recent telephone interview as he anticipated an anniversary exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, an institution that Wenner helped found in the 1980s.

Terre Haute, IN

