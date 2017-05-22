Wabash Valley Food Inspections
Kroger J-981 & Fuel Center, 2650 Wabash Ave., -Slicer cleaning schedule found incomplete; Found bottle of cleaner in meat department hand sink. Kroger J-987 & Fuel Center, 4714 S US Hwy 41, -Samples in seafood department 66 degrees and not time marked; No proof of cleaning frequency on slicers in deli.
