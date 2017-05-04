Vigo Schools closed Friday due to wid...

Vigo Schools closed Friday due to widespread flooding

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

"Not going to risk student drivers/buses on roads. Expecting 50 closed roads. More rain on way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dan tanoos did he get fired yet 4 min Wondering 7
Mike Pike owner of summer factory aka tree guy/... 8 min Whatever 3
Big Mike 10 min Whatever 2
Manpower people and employment plus.......... (Jun '11) 16 min Pla 81
Terre Haute Dope Heads 19 min Adayintime 72
Sewage Bill 21 min redd 12
TH North baseball hazjng 23 min Parent 7
TH North Baseball 1 hr really 49
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 3 hr Lies 5
Sexiest woman in Terre Haute? 7 hr SirMixALot 13
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 18 hr Public Education 1,982
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC