Vigo County practices what it preaches in recycling

Tribune-Star/Howard GreningerRecycle place: Kathy Kinney, director of the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District, shows where county residents can recycle single-stream items at a new county facility at 3230 E. Haythorne Ave. Tribune-Star/Howard GreningerPhillip Roberts of One Planet Solar and Wind Inc. shows how electrical production from solar panels on a new solid waste management building is tracked. Tribune-Star/Howard GreningerBenches: Workers load up 11 benches made from plastic bottle caps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.