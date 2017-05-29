Vigo County Jail Log: May 29, 2017
The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcementSunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|3 min
|spud
|3,112
|vixen at 6th ave
|14 min
|no facts
|9
|Who are the disability frauds in Terre Haute?
|30 min
|Taxpayer
|1
|TH drug houses
|58 min
|Big dog
|5
|Tracy Smodilla
|1 hr
|Dan
|4
|Do not buy ANY TYPE of ADVERTISEMENT from ROLO ...
|1 hr
|Really
|28
|Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|Bronson
|318
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Super Dan
|2,023
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC