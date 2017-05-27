Vigo County Jail Log:May 27, 2017
The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcementFriday and Saturday,based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|17 min
|Russian amb Grope...
|2,917
|Beck family of Rosedale
|21 min
|Jim Bob
|10
|Terre Haute boys and girls club
|23 min
|Flora Gullick
|16
|Jana Nasser
|31 min
|crazy
|1
|Please help me go back to prison!
|1 hr
|hummmm
|10
|Steven got it all
|1 hr
|Justin
|11
|good ole boy james
|1 hr
|Dawn Alexander
|6
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|sickofit
|2,017
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC