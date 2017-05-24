Vigo County Jail Log: May 24, 2017

Vigo County Jail Log: May 24, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Star

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal eva joann Daugherty 6 min Iisinthename 10
Union Hospital Maintenance Department Felons 9 min Brazil billy 25
Why do black people litter? (Oct '12) 17 min Tony 37
Topix being used for strategic stalking or trolls 29 min Thfd 5
News James Comey fired as FBI director 32 min GFY 2,678
Dave 54 min LeBron is the King 2
Hey Brandy Cronkhite 56 min Hoss 9
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 1 hr hahaha 2,007
A couple of AIDS ridden rump rangers on 22nd St... 3 hr Pot Meet Kettle 15
food stampes 3 hr For Real 23
terry ray 7 hr coloncleaner 11
Why did THN prom suck so bad 15 hr Dad 16
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 25 at 10:03PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Microsoft
  4. Recession
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,280,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC