Vigo County Jail Log: May 20, 2017

Vigo County Jail Log: May 20, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Star

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcementFriday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Union Hospital Maintenance Department Felons 8 min Karen 18
Heroin dealers 10 min Truth will set yo... 10
Why do you wear socks? (Apr '14) 10 min Tooty 20
News James Comey fired as FBI director 12 min Drumpf Disaster 2,239
My Dear Son James 20 min mama evelyn 1
Sexiest female bartender/waitress at a regular ... (Jun '12) 23 min Brian 83
Brian Neil Beck of Rosedale, Indiana 48 min Buddy 9
WTHI Investigating Funeral Home Director 1 hr Corny 10
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 21 at 9:45PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC