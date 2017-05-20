Vigo County Jail Log: May 20, 2017
The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcementFriday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Union Hospital Maintenance Department Felons
|8 min
|Karen
|18
|Heroin dealers
|10 min
|Truth will set yo...
|10
|Why do you wear socks? (Apr '14)
|10 min
|Tooty
|20
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|12 min
|Drumpf Disaster
|2,239
|My Dear Son James
|20 min
|mama evelyn
|1
|Sexiest female bartender/waitress at a regular ... (Jun '12)
|23 min
|Brian
|83
|Brian Neil Beck of Rosedale, Indiana
|48 min
|Buddy
|9
|WTHI Investigating Funeral Home Director
|1 hr
|Corny
|10
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC