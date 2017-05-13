Vigo County Jail Log: May 13, 2017, 2017
The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|25 min
|Alt Right Watch
|937
|What do you know about Evelyn Paul
|28 min
|Dustin M
|1
|The Verve still sucks
|57 min
|Across State Lines
|2
|Shelly Green
|1 hr
|GreenTaTas
|2
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|2 hr
|Boom
|76
|What Muslims Want!
|3 hr
|Abdul Ali
|2
|Terre Haute Mayor property not maintained
|3 hr
|neighbor lady
|3
|Riverscape and Brendan Kerns
|3 hr
|Dragon Fly
|25
|Who are the dumbest husband's in T.H.
|4 hr
|Eyes Wide Open
|10
|Affairs at Hamilton Center
|13 hr
|Harry Potter
|18
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC