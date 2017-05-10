Valley educators recognized for excel...

Valley educators recognized for excellence

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Hundreds came out to celebrate Vigo County's exceptional educators Thursday evening at the 31st Annual "Excellence in Education" Banquet. Terre Haute North's Jazz Combo belted out tunes in O'Shaughnessy Hall at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College as the Vigo County Education Foundation recognized 33 local educators for outstanding achievement in the classroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 min Code Droppings 728
Karrum Nasser 40 min Buck 8
I think you are cool as f##k 1 hr ShyNotShy 4
It's time to clean house in City & County Gover... 1 hr Sick and tired 9
Poor Tracy Whited 1 hr Luke Fisher 1
Shelburn is awesome 1 hr Mike Jr 1
west t looking to get some head (Apr '15) 1 hr Lynn 7
Riverscape and Brendan Kerns 3 hr Macho Man 18
Sexiest female bartender/waitress at a regular ... (Jun '12) 8 hr Beer 82
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 8 hr Bang 70
Affairs at Hamilton Center 10 hr William Dale Math... 15
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 280,971,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC