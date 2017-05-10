Valley educators recognized for excellence
Hundreds came out to celebrate Vigo County's exceptional educators Thursday evening at the 31st Annual "Excellence in Education" Banquet. Terre Haute North's Jazz Combo belted out tunes in O'Shaughnessy Hall at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College as the Vigo County Education Foundation recognized 33 local educators for outstanding achievement in the classroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 min
|Code Droppings
|728
|Karrum Nasser
|40 min
|Buck
|8
|I think you are cool as f##k
|1 hr
|ShyNotShy
|4
|It's time to clean house in City & County Gover...
|1 hr
|Sick and tired
|9
|Poor Tracy Whited
|1 hr
|Luke Fisher
|1
|Shelburn is awesome
|1 hr
|Mike Jr
|1
|west t looking to get some head (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Lynn
|7
|Riverscape and Brendan Kerns
|3 hr
|Macho Man
|18
|Sexiest female bartender/waitress at a regular ... (Jun '12)
|8 hr
|Beer
|82
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|8 hr
|Bang
|70
|
|Affairs at Hamilton Center
|10 hr
|William Dale Math...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC