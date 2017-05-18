UPDATE Arrest made in parental abduct...

UPDATE Arrest made in parental abduction; child safe

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

An 18-month-old girl abducted from her home on Terre Haute's north side today was found safe Sunday afternoon and her father has been arrested, according to Police Chief John Plasse. James Denny, 22, fired several shots inside a house in the 1100 block of Maple Avenue before fleeing with the girl shortly after 3:30 p.m. today, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nasty A×s ANGEL SLUDER & jensen joy 7 min Trash 13
Terry Ray finally busted for DWI 13 min Curious 2
Where did Brian Beck's topox go? 18 min Tim 5
The Police Officer of the Year 27 min James 2
Woddrow Wilson 33 min curley 11
James stop crying 46 min Justin 1
News James Comey fired as FBI director 47 min joe 2,279
WTHI Investigating Funeral Home Director 15 hr Corny 10
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 22 at 12:18PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,945 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC