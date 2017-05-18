UPDATE Arrest made in parental abduction; child safe

An 18-month-old girl abducted from her home on Terre Haute's north side today was found safe Sunday afternoon and her father has been arrested, according to Police Chief John Plasse. James Denny, 22, fired several shots inside a house in the 1100 block of Maple Avenue before fleeing with the girl shortly after 3:30 p.m. today, police said.

