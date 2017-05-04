Two Arrests Made And More Could Come ...

Two Arrests Made And More Could Come In North High School Threat...

Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

A press conference was held at the Vigo County School Corporation headquarters Friday morning in relation to threats that were made in early April against Terre Haute North High School. School officials say that the student that was arrested will not be allowed back in school the rest of the year.

