Two Arrests Made And More Could Come In North High School Threat...
A press conference was held at the Vigo County School Corporation headquarters Friday morning in relation to threats that were made in early April against Terre Haute North High School. School officials say that the student that was arrested will not be allowed back in school the rest of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prosecutor: Organist painted anti-gay graffiti ...
|13 min
|Cracken
|34
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|16 min
|Cracken
|33
|Known Swingers in Vigo County (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Yup
|10
|my thing iches (Dec '13)
|1 hr
|Weinus
|17
|Big Mike
|1 hr
|William Dale Math...
|8
|I wont call your name out but you know who you are
|3 hr
|Celly
|6
|A happy mayor
|3 hr
|Celly
|3
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|William Dale Math...
|1,991
|Terre Haute Dope Heads
|8 hr
|ABBA
|79
|Sexiest woman in Terre Haute?
|11 hr
|Elmovicious
|19
|
|TH North Baseball
|11 hr
|Baseball Parent
|55
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC