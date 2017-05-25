Two Arrested On Robbery And Battery Charges
On Wednesday around 11 p.m. Terre Haute Police were called to 620 South Center Street on a possible stabbing. Witnesses told officers that the victim and the home owners got into a physical fight which ended up going through a plate glass window.
