Trump triggers social media frenzy over 'negative press covfefe' tweet
From the candidate who gave us "bigly" at a presidential debate, now comes "covfefe." in a midnight tweet from the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy Smodilla
|3 min
|Abc123
|55
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|14 min
|Go Trump
|3,277
|Union Hospital Maintenance Department Felons
|37 min
|Human Resources
|28
|City's financials better!
|53 min
|Duke defender
|4
|Terre Haute's Eva Kor serves as grand marshal o...
|3 hr
|RealLife
|9
|Police say missing Terre Haute woman located
|3 hr
|dogman
|1
|Ashley Cooper
|4 hr
|Ashleythequeen
|4
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Wondering
|2,025
|vixen at 6th ave
|10 hr
|Across State Lines
|15
|TH drug houses
|23 hr
|Teachers ex
|8
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC