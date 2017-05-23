Trump targets farm subsidies in budget cuts
There are 8 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 15 hrs ago, titled Trump targets farm subsidies in budget cuts. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
In proposing to slash domestic spending, President Donald Trump is taking aim at the $8 billion subsidy program that insures farmers against crop losses. Farm groups immediately said they'd fight Trump's budget proposal to limit the amount of assistance farmers can get for crop insurance and to bar grants to wealthy farmers.
#1 14 hrs ago
Whiny farmers. Corn is too cheap here anyway. High prices will promote demand!#makingamericahungryaga in
#2 13 hrs ago
Democrat inspired farm subsidies have increasingly encouraged fraud by farmers. This "Liberalism" has been devised to maintain Democrat voting blocks of people rationalizing their own systems of welfare (buying them new trucks), while variably maintaining resentment of other FDA programs giving increased allotments of food stamps. Investigations of fraud should be expanded well beyond the Federal focus on Medicaid fraud. It should look at the mismanagement of Federal agriculture offices across the country by planted Democrat operatives. They are constantly giving huge grants of money for farmer use of earth moving equipment supposedly rented from other farmers, the machinery sometimes never existing and often never moving any earth. That's just one example, but it solely accounts for millions of dollars of fraud and waste each year. Other farmer buy-offs, such as paying farmers to create "walking paths" on non-public accessible remote parts of their land, account for much more fraud and misappropriations. Many wealthy farmers and their families exist on huge farms established by theft, murder and extortion many years ago. If they weren't establishing Democrat policies forcing such at the Trail of Tears in order to steal millions of acres of land from even peaceful and productive Indians, they were murdering families and falsifying land records as Northern Carpetbaggers in the South. Otherwise, they were massacring whole communities of immigrants and lynching people to expand their huge land holdings now considered farms. Now, they claim historical distance from such activity and that is true. However, by holding thousands of acres of stolen land in small family holdings, they deprive an expanding and energetic population from having even small holdings of land of their own. Confiscation of the huge farms and any farms proven to involved in fraud is the only answer, along with opening those lands to a new homesteading opportunity for Americans.
#3 13 hrs ago
Good point, most farmers vote Republican.
AOL
#4 13 hrs ago
Dang brother! You left out how the Dems had a hand in the Crucifixion of Jesus.
Wrist cramp?
United States
#5 6 hrs ago
Michelle Bachmann will be pissed. She made hundreds of thousands of dollars not growing various things (from a farm that wasn't even hers).
United States
#6 6 hrs ago
Incorrect. Farm subsidies started with the Agricultural Marketing Act of 1929 enacted by Herbert Hoover ... a Republican.
United States
#7 6 hrs ago
Just going out on a limb here, but pretty sure the average farmer voted for Trump and attended his rallies.
So this could have serious backlash in the 2018 midterms.
#8 5 hrs ago
Look, we supported this redneck simpleton because we figured that he was just like us redneck simpletons.
Now he stabs us in the back. No more geeb.
