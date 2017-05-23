There are on the Tribune-Star story from 15 hrs ago, titled Trump targets farm subsidies in budget cuts. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

In proposing to slash domestic spending, President Donald Trump is taking aim at the $8 billion subsidy program that insures farmers against crop losses. Farm groups immediately said they'd fight Trump's budget proposal to limit the amount of assistance farmers can get for crop insurance and to bar grants to wealthy farmers.

