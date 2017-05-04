Trump signs $1 trillion spending bill, keeps government open
President Donald Trump signed his first piece of major legislation on Friday, a $1 trillion spending bill to keep the government operating through September. The bill cleared both houses of Congress this week and Trump signed it into law behind closed doors at his home in central New Jersey, well ahead of a midnight Friday deadline for some government operations to begin shutting down.
