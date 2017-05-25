Trump seeks to end program for older ...

Trump seeks to end program for older jobless Americans

18 hrs ago

Nathan Singletary is beyond the traditional retirement age, but he's only just beginning a new career - helping other low-income, unemployed Americans over age 55 find jobs. Singletary got his job through the half-century-old Senior Community Service Employment Program, a training and placement program underwritten by taxpayers aimed at putting older Americans back into the workforce.

