Trump seeks to end program for older jobless Americans
Nathan Singletary is beyond the traditional retirement age, but he's only just beginning a new career - helping other low-income, unemployed Americans over age 55 find jobs. Singletary got his job through the half-century-old Senior Community Service Employment Program, a training and placement program underwritten by taxpayers aimed at putting older Americans back into the workforce.
