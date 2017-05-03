Train, tractor collision claims one life

Train, tractor collision claims one life

Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Documenting: Sheriff's Deputy Gary Ater takes pictures of the scene of Wednesday's deadly crash that involved a tractor and a train on Lambert Avenue. Tribune-Star/Lisa TriggThe wreckage of a tractor lay alongside CSX railroad tracks at Atherton on Wednesday following a collision with a freight train.

