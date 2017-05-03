Train, tractor collision claims one life
Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Documenting: Sheriff's Deputy Gary Ater takes pictures of the scene of Wednesday's deadly crash that involved a tractor and a train on Lambert Avenue. Tribune-Star/Lisa TriggThe wreckage of a tractor lay alongside CSX railroad tracks at Atherton on Wednesday following a collision with a freight train.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TH North Baseball
|5 min
|Noagelimitinbaseball
|47
|County Track Meet
|26 min
|Madd
|4
|Lori Smith
|36 min
|Tdog
|18
|Free shooting range
|44 min
|dogman
|8
|Nate C
|52 min
|Very True
|3
|What happened to big Mike?
|56 min
|CrackWhore
|7
|T H North
|1 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|3
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Public Education
|1,982
|Sexiest woman in Terre Haute?
|2 hr
|Remax
|11
|Terre Haute Dope Heads
|3 hr
|Heyy
|69
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC