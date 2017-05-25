Terre Haute's Eva Kor serves as grand...

Terre Haute's Eva Kor serves as grand marshal of 500 Festival Parade

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaGrand Marshal of the parade: Eva Kor holds up her flag as the 500 Festival Parade begins on Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday in downtown Indianapolis. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaBack on course: After her initial ride broke down, Eva Kor finished the 500 Festival Parade on a golf cart as the parade's Grand Marshal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 5 min FormerParatrooper 2,855
People Who Are Getting Food Stamps Should Be Dr... 1 hr TrashEater 64
Good Shepherd Baptist Church (Aug '11) 1 hr Likeduh 77
Ashley Lindsey is with Boo's Husband Cody 1 hr Dan 4
News Citizens hear coal ash concerns 1 hr fhriuh3iuhwljglksdj 4
The verve?? 2 hr singing loud 1
Best Lay in town? 2 hr black toy 4 wf 6
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 12 hr Public Education 2,016
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 27 at 11:42AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,872 • Total comments across all topics: 281,330,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC