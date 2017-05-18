Terre Haute Woman Sentenced On Federal Drug Charges
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says that a Terre Haute woman with a track record of dealing methamphetamine got more than she bargained for after a Sullivan County traffic stop, and joint investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Officers say that 40 year old Harmony Ann Gibbons was recently sentenced to 6.5 years in Federal Prison after a case that began with a February 17, 2016 traffic stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|10 min
|Vlad
|2,042
|Mayor Duke worried about being removed from office
|15 min
|observer
|18
|Detective Keith Mowbray suspended (Aug '10)
|35 min
|ohmygosh
|342
|Best Lay in town?
|37 min
|Eric
|3
|Danee Olson
|38 min
|Kayla
|65
|Users
|59 min
|The Mannings
|2
|Bookstore closed ?
|5 hr
|wondering
|15
|Woddrow Wilson
|17 hr
|Darkest
|7
|Robyn King, WTWO weather gal leaving
|21 hr
|Snowflake
|10
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC