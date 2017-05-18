Terre Haute Woman Sentenced On Federal Drug Charges

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says that a Terre Haute woman with a track record of dealing methamphetamine got more than she bargained for after a Sullivan County traffic stop, and joint investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Officers say that 40 year old Harmony Ann Gibbons was recently sentenced to 6.5 years in Federal Prison after a case that began with a February 17, 2016 traffic stop.

