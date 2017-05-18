Terre Haute woman gets 6.5 years in federal prison
Submitted PhotoFound: Police say this .25 semi-auto firearm was found in Gibbons' purse on the night of her arrest. Harmony Ann Gibbons, 40, of Terre Haute, signed a plea agreement in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leave it at the door
|38 min
|Amie
|7
|Who smells like dog poo?
|1 hr
|My name is Earl
|6
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|2,105
|Screw Union Hospital, The Whole Bunch
|3 hr
|ugh
|9
|WTHI Investigating Funeral Home Director
|3 hr
|Concerned
|4
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|4 hr
|oldtimer
|8
|Track Club
|4 hr
|Clueless
|6
|Detective Keith Mowbray suspended (Aug '10)
|9 hr
|ohmygosh
|342
|Woddrow Wilson
|Fri
|Darkest
|7
|Robyn King, WTWO weather gal leaving
|Fri
|Snowflake
|10
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC