Terre Haute shopping center changes hands

Yale Realty Services Corp., a privately held real estate investment firm that specializes in open air shopping centers, announced this week it has acquired Sycamore Terrace shopping center, formerly owned by Carmel-based Lauth Group Inc. The 47,663 square foot shopping center is shadow-anchored by a Super Wal-Mart. Tenants include Dollar Tree, Pet Supplies Plus, Rent A Center, Maurices, Monical's Pizza, GameStop, GNC, Remember When Pizzeria and Fantastic Sams.

