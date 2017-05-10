Terre Haute man guilty of murder
A jury found Phillip Evans, 39, guilty of murder and aggravated battery. The jury also found him to be a habitual offender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|4 min
|Ms Sassy
|507
|Wendy Hastings
|15 min
|Pete Tanoos
|2
|How Do I Get Rid Of Gas
|19 min
|Esp
|14
|Affairs at Hamilton Center
|1 hr
|inquiringmind
|9
|Party mom's pawning kids on grandparents (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Not her
|30
|Rachel Camp
|1 hr
|Notasnitch
|10
|Why do you wear socks? (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|All things consid...
|18
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|7 hr
|Fontanet trash
|66
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC